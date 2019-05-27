The 4-year-old Whakatāne boy who stole the show when he joined in on a haka after a Rotorua rugby match at the weekend has always been a talented boy, his father says.

The video, captured after a rugby match between Rotorua's Kahukura and Te Teko, showed little Tristan O'Brien standing staunch among a group of fully grown men who towered over him as they all performed a haka.

His father Wilhelm O'Brien said his boy, who celebrated his fourth birthday in March, always had that special something.

No stranger to the spotlight, Tristan was frequently the star of his dad's Snapchat feed.

Advertisement

The pint-sized tot began riding a bike without training wheels when he was only 2 and hit the skate park soon after.

"I've had heaps of people telling me to make his own page ... it was only a matter of time"

"He's been a bit of a talent since he was really young."

The epic haka that Tristan ripped out was taught to him by his koro (grandfather), O'Brien said.

Tristan O'Brien. Photo / Supplied

Tristan was also no stranger to outdoorsy activities, whether it was hitting the slopes going snowboarding or heading out hunting or fishing with his dad.

O'Brien said the cheeky youngster was a loving and caring brother to his two younger brothers and his older sister.

"He's always helpful at the marae ... but he can be a little punk sometimes."