A cyclist and car have collided in Mount Maunganui this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Te Maunga Ln and Eversham Rd at 7.23am.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said the ambulance was called at 7.21am.

One ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one paitent with minor injuries to Tauranga Hospital.