Tauranga City Council is offering businesses directly impacted by the Durham St Upgrade project the opportunity to apply for rates relief.

An application detailing the impact in relation to the effect on affected businesses should be emailed to the council to be given consideration, according to a written statement on the council's website.

Businesses are asked to supply the address of the business and contact information for the council to respond to.

Each application will be considered on an individual basis.

The council said good progress was made last week on Durham St with another three concrete pours in the car parking and footpath area near Smith Cycles.

Footpath work in front of Smiths Cycles has been poured after hours to minimise disruption to businesses.

The council said it now had an operating drinking fountain outside of the University of Waikato.

The footpath outside of Trustpower has been excavated resulting in a change to pedestrian access.

Access to the Trustpower entrance is now from the carpark building side while the rest of the footpath to Beaurepaires is excavated.

The first section of the old asbestos cement waterpipe has been successfully removed to allow new rain gardens to be installed.

There are two further sections to be removed in coming weeks.

Spring St from Cameron Rd to Durham St is now open to traffic. This means drivers can turn right from Spring Street going west to Durham St.

Further work in this area continues to be delayed until service cables are relocated.

Work continues on the accessway from Spring St to the University of Waikato.

Excavation of the Focus on Property carpark is underway so that the park access meets the new Durham Lane level.

The lane remains closed to traffic and pedestrians while excavation and construction is underway

Durham Lane, from Durham St to the Bongard Centre, remains closed to traffic while the Durham St footpath and parking areas are concreted and cured.

People are encouraged to contact Keith Campbell at the council with concerns or questions.

How to Apply for Rates Remission

To apply for rates relief, businesses should email the council at ratesadmin@tauranga.govt.nz.