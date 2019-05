A car rolled and was on fire in Ōropi this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at the roundabout intersection of Ōropi Road and State Highway 29A at 9.55am.

She said one person was in a moderate condition, with an ambulance and Fire and Emergency staff on site.

The road was not blocked, she said.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.