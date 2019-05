Two people were reportedly injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoiti this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 6.10am and arrived at the crash site near the Rotoiti Sports and Community Association around 6.56am.

She said two people were believed to have moderate injuries. No one was trapped in either vehicle and the road appeared to be clear.

She said Fire and Emergency New Zealand workers arrived shortly before police.

