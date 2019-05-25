Lucky Bay of Plenty punters won $20,266 each in last night's live Lotto draw.
The winners from Tauranga and Rotorua were two of 11 players who won with Lotto's Second Division.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga and Pak'nSave Rotorua.
Winning tickets were sold at:
Countdown North West - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
Freds Four Square - Huntly
AJ's Lotto - Tauranga
Pak'nSave Rotorua - Rotorua
Flaxmere Pharmacy - Hastings
Whanganui Supervalue - Whanganui
Pioneer New World - Palmerston North
Hutt City New World - Lower Hutt
Hornby Mall Lotto - Christchurch
MyLotto - Otago
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.