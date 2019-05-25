Lucky Bay of Plenty punters won $20,266 each in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winners from Tauranga and Rotorua were two of 11 players who won with Lotto's Second Division.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga and Pak'nSave Rotorua.



Winning tickets were sold at:

Advertisement

Countdown North West - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

Freds Four Square - Huntly

AJ's Lotto - Tauranga

Pak'nSave Rotorua - Rotorua

Flaxmere Pharmacy - Hastings

Whanganui Supervalue - Whanganui

Pioneer New World - Palmerston North

Hutt City New World - Lower Hutt

Hornby Mall Lotto - Christchurch

MyLotto - Otago

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.