Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1:

Whakarewarewa 6 vs Greerton Marist 17

Rangataua 13 vs Rangiuru 17

Te Puna 47 vs Mount Maunganui 14

Tauranga Sports 34 vs Te Puke Sports 10

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1 Development:

Whakarewarewa 29 vs Greerton Marist 15

Rangataua 83 vs Rangiuru 5

Te Puna 109 vs Mount Maunganui 0

Tauranga Sports 19 vs Te Puke Sports 19

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2:

Marist St Michael's 33 vs Opotiki 27

Ruatoki 23 vs Arataki 24

Kahukura 19 vs Te Teko 58

Waikite 27 vs Ngongotaha 14

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2 Development:

Marist St Michael's 15 vs Opotiki 19

Ruatoki 42 vs Arataki 24

Kahukura vs Te Teko (win by default)

Waikite 20 vs Ngongotaha 30

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 1:

Murupara 19 vs Rotoiti 12

Paroa 26 vs Papamoa 12

Whakatane Marist 5 vs Poroporo 8

Judea 36 vs Reporoa 24

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 2:

Edgecumbe (win by default) vs Eastern Pirates

Eastern Districts vs Matata (score not received)

Galatea/Waiohau 12 vs Katikati 24

Waimana - Bye

Farmlands Co-operative Senior Reserves:

Matakana Island 58 vs Greerton Marist 0

Tauranga Sports vs Te Puna (score not received)

Ngongotaha - Bye

Toi Ohomai Baywide Secondary Schools Rugby 1st XV Round One Finals Day Results 25.05.2019

Baywide 1st XV Division One Results:

Trident High School 12 vs Rotorua Boys High Schools II 29 (Rotorua Boys High School win the Dick Littlejohn Cup and Te Kani Shield)

Western Heights High School 19 vs John Paul College 31

Aquinas College 0 vs Tauranga Boys College II 54

Rotorua Boys High School Barbarians 20 vs Tauhara Collge 0

Baywide 1st XV Division Two Results:

Te Wharekura o Mauao 37 vs Tauranga Boys College III 0

Katikati College 7 vs Taupo Nui a Tia 31

Otumoetai College 20 vs Papamoa College 17

Opotiki College 31 vs Te Puke High School 40

Baywide 1st XV Division Three Results:

Mount Maunganui College 20 vs Tauranga Boys Blue 19

Bethlehem College vs Trident High School II (score not received)

Rotorua Boys High School IIII vs Tongariro School (score not received)