A car crashed into a ditch in Whakamarama on State Highway 2 last night south-west of Tauranga.

Police responded to the single-car crash into the ditch at 10.50pm last night between Barret Rd and Te Karaka Drive.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was initially not at the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital.

She said the area had been taped off and police inquiries are ongoing.

The road was not blocked.