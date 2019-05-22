Gather your girlfriends, book in to get your hair done, and dust off your favourite outfit - the Ladies' Charity Luncheon is back.

Join up to 1000 ladies for one of the largest women's-only fundraising events in New Zealand.

A day filled with entertainment, fine dining, a vivacious MC and an inspirational speaker, the focus will be on raising much needed funds for two local charities; Tauranga Women's Refuge and the WBOP Blue Light Youth Driver Navigator Programme.

Now in its third year, the Ladies' Charity Luncheon has become a premier event in the Bay and this year includes bubbles on arrival, entertainment throughout the day, a lavish three-course lunch, charity auction, a fashion parade and an exciting, high-energy performance to conclude the event.

Advertisement

The luncheon is again organised by dream-team Wendy Robertson and Leona Smith, who are aiming to raise at least $100,000 for each of the two charities.

Jackie Clarke. Photo/file

The 2019 theme is "Hope | Belief | Freedom" which they believe encapsulates the very essence of the two chosen charities.

The charity recipients are changed each year, via an application process.

The trustees then choose four they feel best reflect what the event is all about. Then a Facebook poll designed to allow attendees to choose their top choice determines the two charities to support.

"We hope the money raised will make a real difference for our charity recipients. We want to give them both a big hand up for the important work they do in our community," Robertson said.

The fabulous Jackie Clarke will MC.

Clarke was awarded an MNZM in 2018 for services to the entertainment industry and is known for her engaging entertainment style, whether performing in a top theatre show, sitting on the judging panel of NZ Idol, or hosting a dazzling event such as this.

Kiwi music icon Tina Cross, who received an ONZM for Services to the Music Industry in 2007, is guest speaker. She's one of New Zealand's leading ladies of contemporary music, musical theatre and television with a career that spans more than three decades.

"Jackie and Tina are both passionate about supporting New Zealand charities, and are ambassadors for a number of organisations. We're thrilled to have them join us for the Ladies' Charity Lunch," Robertson said.

Tina Cross. Photo/ file

The Hits Bay of Plenty and indulge magazine are back on board as sponsors bringing the Indulge Fashion Parade showcasing up and coming looks for spring.

The auction includes both live and silent sections with items such as a cruise, kindly donated by HelloWorld Mount Maunganui, recreation and leisure experiences and activities, furniture, home décor items, art, food and beverage and beauty packages.

An electronic bidding system makes the auction process seamless and efficient.

"Sam Cane has donated his playing jersey worn in the All Blacks v France test, his 64th test. Sam is very supportive of this event and has offered to visit the home of the winning bidder for an afternoon of kicking the ball around with their kids, followed by a barbecue a provided by Bay Catering," Smith revealed.

"This year will also see the return of our Bond Boys, who will ensure that your glasses are full with no need to queue at the bar. The Hits' Will Johnston has again volunteered to be one of them, and they will make sure that your tables' needs are met, and that you are totally spoilt on the day," Robertson adds.

The popular Bond Boys service is available for pre-purchasing on a first in first served basis and will be limited to 50.

"This is a true community event, and we'd love to see ladies of all ages and from all walks of life come and enjoy their day," Smith says. "Local performers will entertain you throughout the day, with a special surprise act included."

Proving the popularity of this highly anticipated event, tickets have sold in record time.

So, if you're keen to be a part of this special fundraising event act quickly to secure your space as there are only limited tables available.

The organisers are still welcoming quality items for the charity auction and would love to hear from local businesses who are passionate about raising the ambitious amount for the charities.

You can contact them via email or the Ladies Charity Luncheon Facebook page.

The details

What: 2019 Ladies Charity Luncheon

When: August 16 12pm to 5pm

Where: Trustpower Baypark Arena, 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui