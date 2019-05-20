UPDATE:

Power has been restored to a large majority, however 834 customers are still affected.

According to the Powerco website a site investigation is under way.

EARLIER:

There is currently a major power outage in Mount Maunganui.

According to the Powerco website 2606 customers are without power after an outage at 9.44am.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands more than 4000 customers had initially been affected.

Power was expected to be back on by 2.45pm.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

More to come.