A Te Puke punter is $200,000 richer after winning Strike Four in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Te Puke Four Square.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $9 million.

On January 9 year, a hard-working couple from Te Puke won $1 million with Lotto's First Division draw with a ticket also sold at Te Puke Four Square.

Another lucky million-dollar ticket was bought at the store in 2011.

Anyone who bought their Lotto ticket from Te Puke Four Square should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at the store or any other Lotto outlet.

Or alternatively, they should go online at mylotto.co.nz or check their ticket through the Lotto NZ App.