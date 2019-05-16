Fast food chains KFC and Carl's Jr could be off the menu for some this weekend as some workers across the country walk off the job this afternoon.

Members of Unite Union have opted to take strike action this weekend over margins for skilled workers, overtime and staff shortages.

Members voted on the latest offer and whether or not they wanted to strike this week.

Eighty-nine per cent of the 763 who took part rejected the offer and 88 per cent voted to take strike action.

Unite Union sent Restaurant Brands Limited a notice this morning of a nationwide strike from 2pm this afternoon through to 2am on Monday morning.

The acting store manager at the KFC on Amohau St in Rotorua said the entire day shift staff planned to walk off the job from 2pm today.

A spokesman from the KFC in Gate Pa said staff did not have to give notice to walk off the job this afternoon.

He said he knew that none of his day shift team were planning to strike, but he was unsure if the night shift team would turn up for their shift.

Unite National Secretary and Lead Negotiator Gerard Hehir said he predicted that Carl's Jnr and KFC restaurants in the Bay of Plenty and nationwide would be heavily affected, especially over their busy weekend lunch periods.

"Rosters are so thin already and the stores will likely need to severly reduce their service."

He said there were delegates on the bargaining team from the Bay of Plenty, so it was likely that stores in the region would be affected.

For the first time salaried assistant and store managers - half of whom belong to the union - were standing alongside their waged colleagues to take action.