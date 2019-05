Three people are being treated by ambulance following a crash between a car and a truck near Whangamatā.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened just after 11am on Tairua Rd, State Highway 25.

Both vehicles are on the side of the road, however, part of the road has been closed to allow for the truck to be removed, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were being treated and another person was still trapped.

Paramedics were still on the scene.