Garry Webber has announced his bid for Western Bay of Plenty mayor, again.

Webber confirmed this morning he would be seeking the mayoralty in this year's local body elections.

Webber's campaign asks the community to "Re-elect Proven Leadership with Integrity".

Webber chose the theme to reflect the way he has approached his mayoral duties.

"I have always been community focused and I've proven to the ratepayers of the Western Bay that I listen first and act second - and when I act, it's for the greater good or the significant majority," he said in a written statement.

Webber said since he became mayor in 2016, the financial performance of the council had improved. He attributed this to his business acumen.

"Our community wanted us to get our debt under control, so we could have more headroom to be agile and responsive to community needs," he said.

"The result of my leadership focus has seen council debt reduce to $98.3 million, a decrease of over 25 per cent since 2010, and ... we are one of the very few councils in Australia and New Zealand that has improved its credit rating in recent times."

Webber said many strategic projects that he has championed such as the Ōmokoroa interchange, Tauriko interchange and Katikati bypass remained unfinished business. This has spurred his decision to stand again.

The rates rebate scheme is another project that represented unfinished business, he said.

Webber and wife Carole said, in the statement, they knew the role required time, energy and passion, which they had in spades.

"We love our district and we want to see it grow and prosper so that people can have exceptional lifestyles here.

"Just like many others, we have built great networks in the Western Bay, and it's an area that we're proud to live in and call home."

Webber was elected mayor in 2016, taking over from former mayor Ross Paterson who did not seek re-election after 21 years serving the Western Bay at the council.