One person was flown from a car that rolled on to its roof following a two-car crash in Te Puna.

A police media communications spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Te Puna Rd and Te Puna Station Rd at 4.20pm on Sunday.

One of the cars had flipped and one person was thrown from the car during the crash, the spokeswoman said.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hopsital with moderate injuries, she said.