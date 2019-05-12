Power remains out for hundreds of people in the Western Bay of Plenty after severe winds ripped through the region overnight.

About 850 homes in Pukehina, Te Puke, Ōropi, and Tauranga are still without power.

Powerco stated there were still site investigation underway but strong winds have been identified as the reason behind the loss of power in Ōropi.

The power outages follow other major cuts to more than 600 properties in Ōmanawa and Ōmokoroa last night.

Power went out in Ōmanawa at 7.43pm but power is understood to have been restored about midnight.

A crash involving a vehicle hitting a power pole in Omokoroa Rd at 12.35pm yesterday left 238 properties without power until about 9pm.