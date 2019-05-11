Whakarewarewa have put the Baywide Premier competition on notice with consecutive dominant performances.

They have scored more than 110 points in the last two weeks, backing up their 55-7 win over Rotoiti last weekend with a 57-19 dismantling of Rangiuru at Puarenga Park today.

While Rangiuru had players out injured, Whakarewarewa can only play the team that is in front of them and they cemented their spot in the top eight in emphatic fashion.

Whakarewarewa were under pressure early in the game but will be pleased with the way their defence held strong on their own try line.

Having absorbed the pressure they worked their way down the other end and won a penalty in front of the posts which first five Ryubyn Vaipo kicked to take a 3-0 lead.

From that point on the home side dealt only in tries and scored plenty of them.

The first, midway through the half, was scored by fullback Te Wehi Wright, who has been electric in recent weeks, after a strong run and miraculous flick pass back inside by winger Mathew Garland. Vaipo converted and they led 10-0.

Whakarewarewa fullback Te Wehi Wright leaves a Rangiuru player in his dust. Photo / Ben Fraser

Whakarewarewa flanker Xavier Martel got in on the act with a quick fire double, the first on the back of multiple phases inside the Rangiuru 22m and the second through reacting fastest when a Rangiuru ball went to ground inside their own half.

With five minutes left in the half Whakarewarewa scored their best try yet. Te Rangi Fraser made a break down the right, found centre Chauncey Edwardson on the inside and he drew the last defender before putting second five Gareth Cossey over on the right wing.

Rangiuru hit back with a try to player/coach Tanerau Latimer next to the posts but trailed 29-7 at halftime.

Whakarewarewa were the first to score again in the second half and this time it was Fraser on the end of an offload from Martel. Fraser scored his second minutes later and the home side held a commanding 43-7 lead.

Vaipo added then added to his fast-rising personal points tally with a try of his own to make it 50-7.

Rangiuru centre Maui Carroll reduced the deficit with a converted try midway through the second half before Whakarewarewa winger Dennon Robinson-Bartlett scored his side's eighth try to make it 57-14.

Rangiuru scored a try right on fulltime but it was no more than a consolation as they suffered just their second loss of the season.

- Other results to come...