Businessman Tenby Powell has announced he will be running for mayor of Tauranga.

His first call: An immediate town hall debate of all mayoral candidates.

"I'm calling for a town hall debate of all mayoral candidates immediately to ensure the people of Tauranga are exposed to all candidates from the outset and are able to conduct their own public due diligence".

Veteran broadcaster and Tauranga resident, Peter Williams had agreed to chair the debate which Powell hoped would be picked up by local media in the form of a series of debates.

He said it might seem early, but the amount of calls, messages and emails he was receiving from Tauranga residents was overwhelming.

"The stories of pain and anguish are so disturbing that Tauranga ratepayers need and deserve to know who is running and what leadership and management capability they have to mend a broken city with a broken heart", said Powell.

"It will be my honour to serve the people of Tauranga, a key and rapidly growing New Zealand city in desperate need of experienced leadership".

Powell, who was married to high profile entrepreneur, Sharon Hunter, had extensive senior management and governance experience in both the private and public sectors.

Tauranga's local government elections will be held in October.