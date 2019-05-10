New Zealand squash champion Dame Susan Devoy has confirmed she will be running for mayor of Tauranga.

The former race relations commissioner told the she had been approached by a number of Tauranga leaders and ratepayers urging her to stand for mayor this year.

"As a long-term Tauranga resident, I am acutely aware of the issues and opportunities facing our city," she said.

"I am humbled that others have recognised the contribution I will be able to make."

Devoy said she will provide more details about her plan and vision for the city in the coming months.

"Things have to change," she said. "We need to get the ball rolling."

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said he heard rumours Dame Susan would put her hat in the ring.

Brownless, who confirmed last night he will run for mayor again, said anyone had the right to stand in the election and it would be up to the voters to decide who would win.

Tauranga deputy mayor Kelvin Clout said rumours had been flying for about two to three weeks.

"It is good to have those rumours confirmed," he said. "Clearly she will be a well-known candidate."

Clout, who is also running for mayor, said he was happy to compete for the top job against whoever had decided to run in the 2019 general elections.

"Everyone has their attributes. I have had close to six years' experience and you learn a lot in that time. You learn what to do and what not to do," he said.

Clout said it was no surprise people had urged Dame Susan to stand in this year's elections and congratulated her on doing so.

"We have had some big challenges as a city and there are no surprises some people are wanting change," he said. "It will certainly be an interesting race."

Former Tauranga Mayor Stuart Crosby said the list of mayoral candidates was growing and voters would have a number of good choices as to who will be the next leader of their city.

"The mayoralty will dominate the elections and will be very interesting," Crosby said.

The former mayor encouraged people to skill up on the candidates and to cast their votes.

"That is the most important thing, We have a history of low voting turnout. We have to make sure people have their say," he said.

"It is an honour to do the job [mayoralty] but it is just as important there is a wide range of skill sets that are required."

Bella Vista Homes former director Danny Cancian has also announced he will run for mayor along with Greerton resident Les Wallen.

Who is Dame Susan Devoy?

- Former New Zealand squash champion and world No 1

- Appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 1986 New Year Honours

- Elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 1993 Queen's Birthday Honours

- A New Zealand Patron on the Muscular Dystrophy Association

- Named New Zealand Sportsperson and Sportswoman in 1985

- Became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1998

- In 1984 Dame Susan became the first New Zealander to win the women's title at the prestigious British Open squash tournament

- Has won eight British Open titles

- Became chief executive of Sport Bay of Plenty

- Appointed Race Relations Commissioner from 2013–2018

- In 2016, she launched 'That's Us' - New Zealand's first nationwide anti-racism digital campaign