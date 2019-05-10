Tauranga's Snow Williams has been named the Realty Group's Top Salesperson of the Year and Bayleys Country Salesperson of the Year.

The Bayleys' country real estate agent was given the honours at last night's annual Realty Group awards, which celebrated the top performing individuals and offices for the latest financial year.

"These nights are a memorable occasion where we have the chance to recognise the successes of our people and also have the opportunity to come together as a company to celebrate another year of exceptional performance," Realty Group chief operating officer Heath Young said.

Kay Ganley of Bayleys Mount Maunganui won the Bayleys Residential Salesperson of the Year.

The Realty Group is made up of four brands; EVES Realty, Bayleys Real Estate, Lifetime and Rothbury.



The winners:

Bayleys Commercial Salesperson of the Year: Alan Johnson of Bayleys Taranaki

Eves Salesperson of the Year: Eves Mount Maunganui's Danielle Hayes

Eves Greatest Number of Deals Settled: Eves Mount Maunganui's Danielle Hayes

Eves Top Office of the Year: Eves Mount Maunganui

Bayleys Top Office of the Year: Bayleys Country

Rookie Agent of the Year: Dynasty Holtz from Eves Katikati and Richard Wright from Bayleys Mount Maunganui

Bayleys Marketing Campaign of The Year: Phil Mangos of Bayleys Country

Eves Marketing Campaign of the Year: Durrelle Green of Eves Katikati

Eves Property Manager of the Year: Anne Moffat of Eves Cameron Road

Eves Property Excellence Award: Debbie Hoult of Eves Cameron Road

Eves Property Management Achiever of the Year: Jo Adlam from Eves Papamoa

Rothbury Broker of the Year: Stephen Megaffin

Lifetime Adviser of the Year: Richard Craven

Lifetime-Rothbury Top Referrer of the Year: Sara Browne from Eves Cherrywood

Eves Administrator of the Year: Jenny Little from Eves Mount Maunganui

Bayleys Administrator of the Year: Stephanie Hodges from Bayleys Tauranga

Realty Services Excellence award: Kim Shelley

Bayleys Auction Cup: Karl Davis

Bayleys award for Greatest Number of Deals Settled: Karl Davis

Eves Auction Cup: Chris Royal of Eves Cherrywood