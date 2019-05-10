Tauranga's Snow Williams has been named the Realty Group's Top Salesperson of the Year and Bayleys Country Salesperson of the Year.
The Bayleys' country real estate agent was given the honours at last night's annual Realty Group awards, which celebrated the top performing individuals and offices for the latest financial year.
"These nights are a memorable occasion where we have the chance to recognise the successes of our people and also have the opportunity to come together as a company to celebrate another year of exceptional performance," Realty Group chief operating officer Heath Young said.
Kay Ganley of Bayleys Mount Maunganui won the Bayleys Residential Salesperson of the Year.
The Realty Group is made up of four brands; EVES Realty, Bayleys Real Estate, Lifetime and Rothbury.
The winners:
Bayleys Commercial Salesperson of the Year: Alan Johnson of Bayleys Taranaki
Eves Salesperson of the Year: Eves Mount Maunganui's Danielle Hayes
Eves Greatest Number of Deals Settled: Eves Mount Maunganui's Danielle Hayes
Eves Top Office of the Year: Eves Mount Maunganui
Bayleys Top Office of the Year: Bayleys Country
Rookie Agent of the Year: Dynasty Holtz from Eves Katikati and Richard Wright from Bayleys Mount Maunganui
Bayleys Marketing Campaign of The Year: Phil Mangos of Bayleys Country
Eves Marketing Campaign of the Year: Durrelle Green of Eves Katikati
Eves Property Manager of the Year: Anne Moffat of Eves Cameron Road
Eves Property Excellence Award: Debbie Hoult of Eves Cameron Road
Eves Property Management Achiever of the Year: Jo Adlam from Eves Papamoa
Rothbury Broker of the Year: Stephen Megaffin
Lifetime Adviser of the Year: Richard Craven
Lifetime-Rothbury Top Referrer of the Year: Sara Browne from Eves Cherrywood
Eves Administrator of the Year: Jenny Little from Eves Mount Maunganui
Bayleys Administrator of the Year: Stephanie Hodges from Bayleys Tauranga
Realty Services Excellence award: Kim Shelley
Bayleys Auction Cup: Karl Davis
Bayleys award for Greatest Number of Deals Settled: Karl Davis
Eves Auction Cup: Chris Royal of Eves Cherrywood