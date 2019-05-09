Police swooped on house in Hynds Rd this morning to conduct a planned search with the help of the armed offenders squad, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said.

Turner said a shotgun was found at the address and a man at the property has been taken back to Tauranga police station to be formally interviewed.

Police are at a Greerton property this morning. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Another woman was also taken away in a police car.

It was too early to say whether he would face charges, he said.

A resident in the street said she was "pretty freaked out" when armed police turned up at the property.

"I heard them yelling 'get out of the house, come outside now'."

The woman said her immediate concern was the children living at the house.

"It must have been horrible for them, they're probably traumatised for life " she said.