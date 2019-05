A 36-year-man allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Katikati last night is in custody

A police spokeswoman said police located the vehicle in Beach Rd, Katikati about 4.40pm last night after it was stolen from the Waihī area.

The driver allegedly ran from the vehicle after it crashed into a fence on a property, she said.

The man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.