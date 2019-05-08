Motorists have been left stunned after from high-speed police chase through Mount Maunganui.

Police were seen chasing a car on Hewletts Rd, near Aerodrome Drive, about 8.45am.

A woman caught up in the traffic said she was just coming off the flyover when "the cops came past and stopped all the traffic to let this car though".

"That car was going like 120km/h, if not more," she said.

"I was literally the first car at the lights (on the flyover) heading towards town. It freaked me out."

The woman said there was a plainclothes police car in traffic behind her which "must have heard about it on the radio or something" and activated its lights.

"Everybody pulled over for him and he went up into the intersection and turned and stopped so no one could get through. He moved just in time [to allow the pursuit through].

"It was heading towards Bayfair."

A police spokeswoman said at 8.42am a report of police pursuing a vehicle was logged but the pursuit was abandoned after a short time due to the traffic build up in the vicinity of SH 2 Domain Rd.

No further information about when and where the pursuit began was available.