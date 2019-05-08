Totara St will remain quiet this weekend while rail upgrades take place.

Tauranga City Council announced today the street would be closed for all vehicles between Hull Rd and Kawaka St from Saturday 5am to Monday 6am.

Council and KiwiRail are upgrading two rail level crossings on one of the most strategic corridors and are making these crossings safer for all users.

In a statement, council have said there are two elements to this work.

"The installation of automatic pedestrian gates to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists in this area. This will require a shoulder closure. Temporary traffic management will be in place to indicate alternative routes.

"The rail crossing upgrade at the crossing north of Hull Road."

Footpath users will be able to cross at all times. Motorists should allow extra time and follow detours.

The pedestrian gates will be in use later this year once rail signals are completed. Until then, residents are asked to observe the temporary safety warnings in place.