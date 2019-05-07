Emergency services and police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Cambridge Rd on-ramp this morning.

A police communications spokeswoman said police received a report of the crash about 6.30am, and there were no reports of injuries or any lanes blocked.

A tow truck has been called, she said.

Meanwhile, the driver of a van which struck a light stand in Taurikura Drive, Tauriko last about 11.50pm last night was taken back to Tauranga police station to be spoken to.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the van was in the middle of the road when the fire brigade arrived and the light stand was on a lean but the driver was not on the scene.

It was not known whether the driver will face charges, a police spokeswoman said.

Last night the Greerton fire brigade was called to Pines Rd in Greerton about 7.50pm last night after a dehumidifier caught fire in a bedroom of a house.

There were no reports of anyone being injured and the firefighters helped to clear the bedroom of smoke.