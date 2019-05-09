''It could all go horribly wrong - but I don't think it will.''

Standing in the space that is this week being transformed into Fusion Studios, The Charitable Stage Co's artistic director Sam Tomaszyk contemplates whether or not creating its own performing arts hub is a good idea.

He admits it's something of a leap of faith.

Fusion Studios will open its doors on Saturday and is a step forward for the Te Puke-based company, which stages theatrical shows and provides entertainment to community and corporate groups.

As its vision, the company aims to be a company of unique contemporary entertainment that will impact the wider community and foster positive change through theatre and performance.

Having a studio will help in teaching performing arts to others, hopefully producing more performers, creators, producers, designers and directors.

The studio will hold classes in dance, ground-based acrobatics, acting/drama and music/singing.

''We hope that students that spark passion and talent in performing arts go on to perform for The Charitable Stage Company's shows,'' says Sam.

Up to now, the company has been using the Orchard Church, Litt Park Theatre and the no longer available Vector Group building in Oxford St.

It now has its own space.

''We needed somewhere where we could offer classes and a place to rehearse, to collaborate and create,'' says Sam.

Anecdotally, he believes there is a demand for classes.

''From feedback on Facebook and talking to people, people definitely want something like this in Te Puke - a place for dance classes and drama classes and singing classes. The arts are so big and we want a hub for that.''

Fees from classes will go back into the work of the company as well as covering overheads.

Fusion Studios is in the old Girl Guides Hut on Cameron Rd, next to the netball courts.

Saturday's open day runs from noon till 4pm. There will be a chance to meet the tutors, try some free classes and find out more about what is on offer.

The company aims to provide a number of scholarships for those who might otherwise be unable to attend classes.

Classes

•Kids Drama - Tuesdays from 4.30 - 5.30pm, where kids learn the basic skills and fundamentals of acting.

•Kids Contemporary Dance - Thursdays 4.30pm-5.30pm. A for kids interested in learning modern dance in a safe environment.

•Mixed Acro Dance - Wednesdays 5.30pm-6.30pm. These classes are for dance students wanting to learn acrobatic/gymnastics tricks.

•Teenagers Open Dance - Wednesdays 5.30pm-6.30pm. A casual class for young dancers of all levels.