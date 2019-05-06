A small crash at the roundabout intersection of Truman Lane and State Highway 29A could be disturbing the flow of morning peak traffic.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at 7.10am but said police had not attended.

She confirmed there were no injuries and parties involved were sorting out insurance.

A reporter at the scene said a car with a smashed in front was on the roundabout but not blocking.

She said there were small amounts of debris laying across the road and small bollards on the roundabout had been bent in the collision.