Rotorua Aces have made a perfect start to their Intercity Cup men's hockey campaign.

Aces were 5-2 winners over Kohekohe in Pukekohe on Saturday, adding to their win over Pukekohe Indians in the season-opener the previous week.

Aces coach Jamie Carroll is particularly pleased with Saturday's result as the team travelled with only 12 players as some of the squad were unavailable due to taking part in the Rotorua Marathon and other commitments.

"We had six or seven players under-18 and they did really well. The boys were stoked with that win and it is a great result to get away from home. The young guys do play quick hockey and the older guys helped them finish the goals off," Carroll says.

Like the previous week, Aces shot out to a comfortable lead before conceding late goals. Aces play Hamilton side Suburbs in Rotorua this Saturday.

"We are playing a side that has a good goalkeeper and we use something like that as motivation for what we do in training. We are a confidence team and we get better if we keep winning."

He says testing the depth of the squad is good for the players through the season.

"It creates a good competition for spots, and some players are going to have to show us something if they want to retain those spots. That is what you want, the more competition you have in a squad, the less absences you will see at training."

Hamilton sides University, Old Boys and Collegians are the frontrunners and Carroll wants to see how his side cope against the big teams before he reads too much into their results.

"We still haven't played the big teams yet. We are trying to build processes so when that pressure comes on, those processes hold. We haven't been put under pressure yet.

"It's always a goal to finish in the top eight and give ourselves a chance to attack the semis and finals. We have been just out of the top eight in the last few years."

Intercity Hockey Results

Men's Intercity Cup:

Onewhero-Pukekohe 1 Suburbs 1, Kohekohe 2 Aces 5, Hamilton Old Boys 3 Bay of Plenty Indians 3, Pukekohe Indians 4 Te Awamutu 4, Fraser Tech 4 University 0, Waiau Pa Pirates 8 Collegians 1.

Women's Intercity Trophy:

Otumoetai Magic 2 Waiau Pa 0, University 2 Hamilton Old Girls 1, Aces 2 Mount Maunganui 1, Te Awamutu 2 Fraser Tech 0.

Intercity hockey draw for Saturday, May 11

Men's Intercity Cup:

Aces v Suburbs, Bay of Plenty Indians v Onewhero-Pukekohe, Te Awamutu v Kohekohe, University v Hamilton Old Boys, Collegians v Pukekohe Indians, Tauranga Old Boys v Fraser Tech, Waiau Pa Pirates bye.

Women's Intercity Trophy:

Hamilton Old Girls v Waiau Pa, Mount Maunganui v Ōtūmoetai Magic , Fraser Tech v University, Marist St Michael's v Aces, Te Awamutu bye.