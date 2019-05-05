Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a serious crash on Fraser St, Tauranga, about 8.50pm on Thursday.

One person remains in a serious condition following the crash, while another sustained moderate injuries.

The crash involved a black Ford Ranger and a Black Mazda Premacy van, as well as a third vehicle.

Police are asking the drivers of two vehicles, who are believed to have witnessed the crash, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Constable Luke Perrott of Tauranga Police on (07) 577 4300