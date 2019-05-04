

Nerves were high, jokes were shared, and maybe a few tears were shed at the Reid household this weekend as three girls prepared to lose their locks.

Asha, 11, and Milla, 8, Reid and family friend Lana Jones washed their hair for the last time on Saturday just hours before their heads were shaved all in the name of charity.

The trio put the razor to their long hair to raise funds and awareness for the Gumboot UP NZ campaign, a programme that works alongside Mike King's I AM HOPE charity offering young and vulnerable Kiwis free counselling.

The group is run by The Key To Life Charitable Trust, set up by King who was this year named New Zealander of the Year.

The trust aimed to raise funds to provide free mental health counselling for young Kiwis "stuck-in-the-mud" on long waiting lists.

The girls started fundraising in March with a goal to raise $5000.

But the trio has raised more than $8200 and they plan to keep the donation page open for another week.

"People have been very generous," Jones said.

To help raise the funds Asha said she had spoken in front of her class at Otumoetai Intermediate, while Milla had enlisted all of her friends to donate.

Asha wasn't worried about losing her locks, but, Milla was feeling a little nervous. "I am worried people might tease me," she said.

She was quickly reminded by Mum Lou that "you are beautiful no matter what".

"You are doing the coolest thing in the world and people will be jealous," Jones told her.

While Jones wasn't too fussed about going bald, the 26-year-old said it was mostly her friends that were nervous for her.

"I'm like, what for?" she laughed.

"I'm doing it to lose the stigma around such a big thing that has such a big impact on so many New Zealanders," she said.

The donations that have been pouring in were proof people were coming on board, she said.

"It is overwhelming how many people have donated and are starting to talk about it."

It's not the first time Jones has shaved her hair either after losing her locks a few years ago to raise funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

She said it was always interesting to see how people react to a sudden change in appearance.

"I was treated totally different," she said. "People thought I was sick and were being really nice to me. It was nice, but sad at the same time."

But she stayed true to the reasons she had lost her locks in the first place, just like she was this time around.

"This is very personal to me," she said.

Once shaved, the girls will donate their hair to be made into wigs for children who need it most.

Asha and Milla's parents Lou and Josh Reid said they couldn't be prouder of their two girls.

"They have wanted to do it for so long, we are so incredibly proud," Lou said.

"They are so amazing," James said.

The girls want to thank everyone who had donated to their cause and helped raise funds for the charity.

I AM HOPE

I Am Hope is the youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, started by Mike King. For the last three years, Key To Life has been promoting positive attitudinal societal change in schools and communities up and down the country and funding private care and counselling for young people stuck-in-the-mud on waiting lists.



IF YOU NEED HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666