One person is in police custody after a car was forcibly stopped by spikes laid by police.

A police media spokeswoman said that a vehicle travelling at excessive speed was detected by police going through the roundabout intersecting State Highway 2 and State Highway 33 near Paengaroa last night.

She said while the incident was logged as a pursuit, there was no indication the police chased the vehicle and the car was stopped by spikes laid by police.

One person was arrested and there was no indication of injuries, she said.