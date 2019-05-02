Two Bay of Plenty artists have scooped up prizes for their winning brush strokes at an international mural art festival in Australia.

Tauranga's Shane Walker won the competition while Marc Spijkerbosch from Rotorua took out the People's Choice Award.

The International Mural Fest is a mural art competition and festival held annually at Easter in Sheffield, Tasmania's "Town of Murals".

Reportedly the first of its kind in the world, the competition is held in Mural Park, a purpose-built "outdoor art gallery" in the heart of Sheffield.

The artists were directed to create a mural using a poem about the surrounding beauty in the world as inspiration.

The two Kiwis were up against competition from nine artists around the globe, including two from Puerto Rico.

The self-taught artist worked out of a garage in Mount Maunganui and it was the first time he had ventured overseas for the competition.

For about four years he had been selling work at markets and painting murals. His mural work was splattered around the Bay of Plenty, including Waihī Beach, Katikati, Tauranga and Rotorua.

The pop-up park on Devonport Rd in the Tauranga CBD, along with Chorus power boxes dotted around the region, also featured his work.

His winning entry was titled The Voyager and he said the inspiration behind it was pursuing the path that was perhaps less taken.

"It's about eaving the world of convenience behind and going out and exploring. It's about finding the beautiful and raw parts of the world. You don't know what's out there until you go out and find it."

He walked away from the competition with the cash prize, joking that the entry "paid off."

He said the money was in the bank and would go towards living costs.

Marc Spijkerbosch said he was "absolutely chuffed" that he took out the People's Choice award.

He described his vivid and mind-bending piece as a 3D mural that "invited the viewer in."

This year was the fifth time he had headed over for the festival. It was not the first time he had won awards either - he scooped up prizes in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

He called the festival a "cool concept with high calibre artists coming from all around the world."

This fierce competition from artists around the world made the wins by New Zealanders extra special, he said.

Spijkerbosch said he had made some good friends through visiting the festival so the event had become somewhat of a catch up each year.

"It's kind of like a big reunion," he said.

He had 25 years of experience as a freelance artist under his belt in addition to doing work for the Rotorua Lakes Council.