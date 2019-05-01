Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology researchers placed in 28 Quality Categories in the 2018 Performance-Based Research Fund Quality Evaluation.

This is the first time that Toi Ohomai has participated in the evaluation, which is administered by the Tertiary Education Commission to support and recognise research excellence in tertiary education sector.

Toi Ohomai researchers submitted research portfolios from a broad range of disciplines, including science, business, creative arts, health, education and social sciences.

Toi Ohomai council Chair Cathy Cooney said she was proud of the recognition awarded to Toi Ohomai researchers in their fields of expertise, and receiving such a large number of Quality Categories was a testament to the high calibre of work.

"This is an excellent result for Toi Ohomai and showcases our commitment to quality research outcomes. As first-timers in PBRF, we really didn't know what to expect, so this is a wonderful result. Congratulations to all our researchers, and to all the teams who supported them."

The Quality Evaluation required individual researchers to submit evidence portfolios to Tertiary Education Commission. The portfolios were rated by subject-specific expert panels and funding was awarded to those ranked as a Quality Category.

Toi Ohomai Chief Executive Dr Leon Fourie said the outcome was not just a good result for Toi Ohomai and its students, but also for Bay of Plenty and New Zealand.

"Quality research contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of all New Zealanders, and it is our intention to continue to make advances in key areas and disciplines that benefit our communities and the workplace."

"We were proud to take part in the PBRF Quality Evaluation for the first time, and this outcome is a positive step in ensuring this type of targeted real-impact research is encouraged. Our overall number of portfolios rated landed us in the middle of the 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics - it shows that as a new institution, Toi Ohomai is committed to growing a research culture," Dr Fourie said.

In the 2018 Quality Evaluation, 36 Tertiary Education Organisations participated – more than ever before and up from 27 in 2012.

The increase in participation from the institutes of technology and polytechnic sector demonstrated how research was growing in non-university tertiary education organisations.