Police are investigating the unexpected and unexplained death of an infant in Whakatāne yesterday.

A police media spokeswoman said police were carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious, the spokeswoman said.

No details of the deceased child are able to be released at this stage.



Police confirmed the sudden death of an infant in Whakatāne was reported at 11am yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said yesterday she was not aware of a callout, after checking the service's logs.