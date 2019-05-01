Tauranga City Council is set to hold a drop-in information session for the communities around the Maungatapu Underpass.

This session will be held at the Maungatapu School from 11am to 2pm on May 18.

The council was working with the New Zealand Transport Agency to address and improve safety and traffic flow in this area, the council said in a written statement.

The council was looking to update residents on recent changes that had been made and the projects it was working on.

Everyone was welcome to join staff and engineers to talk about transport related issues that were particular to their own circumstances.

Topics that would be discussed: Tauranga's rapid growth and its impact on the transport network, the complexity of the Maungatapu Underpass and its road network, Hairini St vehicle access and bus lane, the Welcome Bay Rd intersections and the challenges with Turret Rd and Hairini Bridge.

Parking: There are plenty of parking spaces in the school car park and on-road on the designated areas. In case of rain or for persons with disabilities, you can drive up to the school hall, but no parking on the grass please.