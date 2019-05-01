Police say an elderly man was assaulted in Matapihi.

A police spokesman said police were called following reports of a man yelling at a Matapihi address about 3.20pm yesterday.

An elderly man had allegedly been struck in the stomach by a person carrying what appeared to be a chair leg, the spokeswoman said. He did not require medical treatment.

The elderly man's car was also allegedly damaged.

Advertisement

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court today facing a charge of aggravated burglary.