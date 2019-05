Tauranga police would like to identify the man pictured, in relation to a robbery that happened at the Cherrywood Tavern on April 12.

A man entered the tavern about 8.15 that night and demanded money.

If you are able to help us identify the man pictured, please call Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.