The open fire season in the Western Bay of Plenty opened yesterday.

With the season's change and recent rainfall in the Western Bay, the fire danger has dropped allowing open fires to be lit without permits, according to a written statement from Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

From yesterday, the open fire season started and fires can be lit without a permit, as long as they are lit safely and with the permission of the relevant landowner or occupier.

Pumicelands Rural Fire Authority has lifted restrictions on open fires, however, fires in the open must still comply with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council requirements.

Advertisement

Fires remain prohibited or restricted in the following locations:

Prohibited – Mauao/Pāpāmoa(365 days)

Restricted – Matakana Island (365 days)

Restricted – Department of Conservation Land (365 days)​

Fires within the urban boundaries must still comply with city/district council and regional council requirements/bylaws.