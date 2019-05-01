Two lotto players from Tauranga were among six others around the country that raked in nearly $20,000 in Lotto Second division live draw last night.

The winners took away $19,819 each and bought their tickets from Ohauiti Four Square and Countdown Bethlehem.

One of the players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,048. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Four Square Coopers Beach in Northland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at the Lotto website or through the Lotto NZ App.