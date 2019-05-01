There is just one more day before Tauranga amateur boxers Ariane Adlington and Michelle Nuku square off for their first international fight for New Zealand - and despite having a busy few days both are ready and remain confident.

The pair, who are both coached by Chris Walker from Tauranga Box, are among 13 New Zealand amateur boxers in Australia's Northern Territory for the Arafura Games. The event features 17 sports and is an elite development competition.

The boxing competition, which started last night, excludes current national champions, with Boxing New Zealand taking the opportunity to send two teams, representing the North and South Island, and the Tauranga fighters are excited to be included.

It's been a busy few days for the pair.

After departing on Monday, Adlington, 35, and Nuku, 32, have landed, been working with their team coaches, supporting their teammates - while also getting to know their travelling squad - and getting used to the change in weather.

"We did a session this morning ... sweat out sessions," Adlington says.

Tauranga boxers reresenting New Zealand at this week's Arafura Games. Photo / File

They've also learned when they will be fighting - Adlington lining up in the Female 69 kilogram division and Nuku in the 60kg class, getting a few extra days to better acclimatise.

"We're both fighting on Friday," Adlington says.

"The events itself is really good, run really well," she says.

Adlington will come up against her New Zealand teammate, Bree Cummings who is representing the South Island and Nuku was to fight one of two Queensland fighters.

While the pair appreciate condition themselves better for their bouts, they admit they are keen to get in the ring and would have been just as happy fighting as part of the first group on Wednesday evening.

"I really want to hurry to get it done," Nuku says.

However, Nuku says she'll be able to use the later fight time to her advantage as she'll be able to check out her potential opponents ahead of her own clash with one of them.

Either way, both are going into tomorrow well prepared and confident - with their eyes set on the win.

Both fighters won silver medals at last year's Boxing New Zealand National Championships in Christchurch, with Nuku only coming runner's up to Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Troy Garton. Placings at nationals played a significant part in the duo being selected.