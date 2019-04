A driver has escaped uninjured after their car was engulfed in flames near the Port of Tauranga this evening.

Emergency services were called about 5.25pm to Tasman Quay off Hewletts Rd.

Car fire at Tasman Quay. Photo / Samantha Motion

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the vehicle was "well-involved" when a crew arrived in an appliance.

"There was no need for an ambulance, and once the fire was out we left the car with the occupant at 5.50pm."

He said it was unclear how the fire started.

Police were also advised.