Hits Bay of Plenty radio announcer Will Johnston is a finalist in the prestigious New Zealand Radio Awards.

Johnston's daytime show, which airs in the Bay between 9am and 3pm, is finalist in the category of Best Music Non-Breakfast Solo Host - Non-Network.

Johnston thanked his local audiences and said his nomination was "a great representation of the fun, caring and relaxed people we have in the Bay".

"My show is not able to happen if people don't participate with it, so if you've called, sent a text, or come to an event, thank you.

"People in the Bay seem to just tell it straight and are never afraid of having a laugh, either with me or at me. Besides, you'll probably be stuck in traffic sometime now in Tauranga, so you may as well listen and laugh with me about how stuffed it is."

Johnston, who lives in Mount Maunganui, also writes a weekly column for indulge magazine in the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend and is a regular restaurant reviewer for indulge's food column, Bay Bites.

NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said it was great to see local radio talent recognised on the national stage.

"Will has created such a fantastic connection with The Hits' listeners and our community. He's truly your best mate on the airwaves - your best mate who happens to be a celebrated New Zealand Radio Awards finalist."

NZME radio brands including Newstalk ZB, Radio Sport, ZM, The Hits and Radio Hauraki are nominated across a raft of prestigious awards.

Winners will be announced in Auckland at a ceremony at Sky City on June 20.



What are the radio awards

The New Zealand Radio Awards began in 1978 and were created with the aim of supporting and recognising excellence in radio broadcasting in New Zealand.

The awards celebrate the best of New Zealand radio, honouring personalities, programming, news and sports reporting, production and creativity within the industry.

The administration of the awards is supported by the Radio Broadcasters Association which is the industry body representing NZ commercial radio.

Source: Radio Broadcasters Association