"Life's too short, so if you're passionate about something, do it now."

These words of John Hayes-inspired Tauranga couple Jan and Wayne Campbell to complete an epic mountain biking tour of New Zealand in his memory.

Hayes, 52, died on November 30 last year after being diagnosed with a rare mucosal melanoma four years ago, two days shy of his 53rd birthday.

Tauranga man John Hayes, 53, lost his battler with cancer on November 30, last year. Photo/ supplied

Hayes and his wife Jacqui had been firm friends of the Campbells for six or seven years after first meeting at the Mount Maunganui Surf Club.

Jan said her husband planned to do the ride himself next year, but after Hayes died, they decided to do it together in his memory.

They began their Tour of Aotearoa ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff on February 16 and finished the 3300km journey in 34 days.

"Johnny was on our mind the whole trip. He was a great man and a great friend, who loved life and lived for his family.

"There were tough days for sure, such as on day one when we battled 70-knot headwinds riding on Ninety Mile Beach.

"But even our coldest, wettest days and the very steep hills we had to ride was nothing compared to the battle Johnny and others have gone through."

Jacqui Hayes said the Campbells were "amazing supporters" of her family.

"As John used to say 'everyone's here for a good time not a long time'.

Life is too short, so if you're passionate about something, do it now.

"In fact, John has inspired quite a few people to not put off things they had on their bucket list."

Some key facts about mucosal melanoma:

A rare type of melanoma on mucosal surfaces which line cavities in the body.

It can be found in the head and neck, eyes, mouth, nasal cavity or respiratory tract, but can also arise in the gastrointestinal tract, anus and vagina.

About 1 per cent of all melanomas are mucosal but they are usually more complex to diagnose due to their less visible locations.

Source: DermNet.NZ