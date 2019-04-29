Firetrucks attended two tree fires overnight in Tauranga that could possibly be suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended a fire in Parkvale at about 3.45 this morning followed by another fire about 4am in Tauranga South.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication spokesman said the first fire was a palm tree that was set ablaze while the second was a tree on fire near a garage.

The spokesman said given the two fires were close to each other it could be considered suspicious and police were informed of the incidents.