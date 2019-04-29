The speed along a section of State Highway 2 near Tauranga will be lowered from 100km/h to 50km/h for the next two weeks.

The NZ Transport Agency said in a written statement that the stretch between Apata and Omokoroa would have a lowered speed temporarily, starting today and lasting until May 10.

The restriction will be between Esdaile Rd and Youngson Rd between 9am and 4pm.

NZTA Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said safety was a priority and the agency was lowering the speed to ensure the safety of contractors.

Advertisement

"During this time our contractors will be measuring the location, shape of the road and taking note of size and position of all signs, street lights, and trees to help build a 3D map of the current road for design and construction drawings."

The drawings will then be used for the Waihi to Omokoroa safety improvements project.

"We ask motorists to plan ahead and please follow the warning signs and slow down through the site so our people can get home safely to their families."

While the speed limit is lowered, traffic management will be in place which will include attenuator trucks, traffic management workers and there will be advance warning signs for motorists travelling through the area.

Updates will be posted on the agency's website and social media pages or road-users can call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.