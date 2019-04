People travelling north of Tauranga towards Coromandel are being urged to exercise extreme caution following an oil spill on State Highway 25.

Emergency services were alerted to an oil spill between Thames and Tairua about 1:40pm today, according to police.

The spill is described as being from the top of Kopu-Hikuaia Road (SH25A) to at least Tairua.

Contractors are currently dealing with the spill but motorists are advised to take extreme care in the area.