A fire along a rail corridor that threatened houses yesterday flared up again today.

Firefighters returned to Matapihi this morning, as well as twice yesterday afternoon, to dampen down hotspots.

Tauranga senior station officer Peter Reinhard said because the soil was still so dry, the fire had been able to travel through roots underground and the layer of dead matter just on top of the soil.

Reinhard said the fire service asked KiwiRail to clear the remaining vegetation from the burned area to reduce the risk of further fires.

Advertisement

It was among other mitigation measures being discussed to avoid a repeat of yesterday, when firefighters were called to at least six separate fires along the railway tracks between Hull Rd and Matapihi in the space of 90 minutes.

Residents of Plateau Heights, which overlooks the tracks, defended their homes with garden hoses until firefighters arrived.

Reinhard encouraged any other landowners with a rail corridor running through their property to keep a good distance either side clear of vegetation.

Reinhard also advised against dumping garden waste anywhere near the rail corridor as it was also a fire risk.