Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation in Pāpāmoa that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Two men were allegedly assaulted in a shopping block next to Fashion Island in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said a 44-year-old man remained in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital today.

The other injured party, a 61-year-old man, was discharged from Tauranga Hospital yesterday.

Advertisement

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in relation to the incident and was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday.

Rawlinson said charges had yet to be determined.

He appealed for anyone who was at or near the Flying Mullet bar between 10pm Saturday and 2am Sunday to come forward, if they had not already spoken to the police.

Forensic investigators at the crime scene on Sunday. Photo / George Novak

Yesterday, police cordoned off a block of shops including the bar and several other shops nearby, erecting tarpaulins over the footpath and carparks.

Forensic investigators were examining the scene.