A pack of roaming dogs believed to be responsible for several attacks on chickens and ducks in Te Puna during recent weeks have been captured.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council animal services officers have impounded five dogs this morning after a resident saw the dogs in the Te Puna area and phoned the council.

The council's animal services team leader Daniel Barnes thanked the public for being proactive in helping to catch the dogs.

"We received a call early this morning with information of a sighting of a pack of dogs matching the description of a pack we have been looking for," he said.

"Our team responded to this sighting and within a couple of hours the five dogs were caught."

Barnes said the dogs had been impounded and an investigation had begun.

"The dogs will not be released until the investigation is complete," he said. "Without the locals help we would not have been able to catch them."

The owners of the dogs were being cooperative with the investigation.

Animal officers have responded to 21 incidents related to a pack of roaming dogs in the past 12 months. As a result of this morning's capture it is hoped all 21 incidents have been resolved.

If you are concerned about any animals in the Western Bay area, contact the Western Bay of Plenty District Council immediately on 0800 926 732 or 571 8008; email information, photos and/or videos to animalservices@westernbay.govt.nz