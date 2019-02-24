OPINION: As we celebrate a year since the Provincial Growth Fund was launched, it's timely to celebrate its value, says Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, deputy leader New Zealand First and New Zealand First MP based in Rotorua, Fletcher Tabuteau.

In my role as Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development, I'm privileged to regularly travel across New Zealand's regions and speak with hardworking Kiwis who are doing their best to get ahead.

They tell me that over the years they felt they had been ignored – that the regions had missed out while investment was poured into our biggest cities. That's certainly evident in regional infrastructure.



That's why New Zealand First at the heart of this coalition Government established the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) - to drive sustainable economic development, grow our regions, acknowledging that when regional New Zealand does well, the whole country benefits.

It's one year on since we made the first PGF announcement. When I visit our provincial towns and cities, people tell me that it's making a difference to them and their communities.

Take Rotorua as an example. It's where I call home and I know first-hand the immense opportunities here, that if seized, could help this city to really thrive.

Advertisement

Last year, I announced that the Government will invest $27.4 million to revamp our Lakefront and Whakarewarewa Forest. We've partnered with the local council, amplifying the investment on these projects because we know it will help to unlock Rotorua's full potential as a world-class tourist destination and drive economic growth and job creation in the entire region.

But this isn't the only investment we've made in the region. In total, we've announced $59m worth of investments across the Bay of Plenty and we know they are already making a difference.

Take Minginui nursery, for example, where the PGF has given a $5.8m boost to allow the nursery to grow up to one million native trees every year and expand its current workforce. This is investing to not only grow our regions but strengthen our communities.

These are wonderful and exceptional examples of what the PGF is being used for. It is a fund designed to grow our provinces and it is investments like these that will generate great returns for our regional economies.

When it comes to regional economic development and growing our regions, it's time to get it right. We can make a difference – strong infrastructure, thriving sectors, and employment opportunities for local people.

We know that the full impact of the Provincial Growth Fund will be massive. Early indications are positive, and local people are clear that investments are making a difference to their communities and their lives already.

What is clear is this Government's priority is to support thriving, sustainable regions, and is making sure every Kiwi can share in a growing and prosperous economy.

For more information about the Provincial Growth Fund, please visit - https://www.growregions.govt.nz/